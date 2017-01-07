Bam Bam was an American pop group, created by the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Chris Westbrook. They had mainstream chart success in the United Kingdom during the 1980s with a single entitled "Give It To Me", which was released on the Serious record label. It entered the UK Singles Chart on 19 March 1988, and reached #65; it was in the chart for two weeks. Bam Bam went on to release several more records and remixes, and samples of their work appeared on many other tracks.