Boytronic is a German music group that plays electropop. It was founded in 1983 by Holger Wobker and Peter Sawatzki in Hamburg, Germany as Kapitän Sehnsucht (Captain Desire). The original Boytronic released two synthpop albums: The Working Model (1983) and The Continental (1985). The record company, claiming rights to the band name, put together a completely different line-up in 1986. It was headed by Hayo Lewerentz (Hayo Panarinfo) (U96/Major Records) and continued to record under the Boytronic name until the mid-90's. In 2002, Boytronic was revived by Wobker from the original group and Panarinfo from the second incarnation. They released the albums "Autotunes", "Maxi" and remastered editions of "The Working Model" (Reverse) and "The Continental" (Replace) with bonus tracks. The albums was released on Hayo Lewerentz label Major Records.

Wobker teamed up with his Beachhead band mate Hans Johm (Antlers Mulm) and Michael Maria Ziffels for the "Dependence" (2006) album. On this album the song "Forever" from "The Continental" album, sees it's german version as "Für Immer".