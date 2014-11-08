Amina FigarovaJazz pianist and composer. Born 2 December 1966
Amina Figarova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bd7810d-b791-4bda-9cd5-04e9369a3074
Amina Figarova Biography (Wikipedia)
Amina Figarova (born 1964) is an Azerbaijani jazz pianist and composer who is now based in Manhattan. Trained as a classical pianist in Baku, she became interested in the local folk music, later specializing in jazz. Since the late 1980s, together with her husband, the flutist Bart Platteau, she has performed in jazz festivals around the globe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amina Figarova Tracks
Sort by
Maria's Request
Amina Figarova
Maria's Request
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maria's Request
Last played on
Another Side Of The Ocean
Amina Figarova
Another Side Of The Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Side Of The Ocean
Last played on
Twelve
Amina Figarova
Twelve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve
Last played on
Amina Figarova Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist