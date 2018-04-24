YMCKFormed 2003
YMCK
2003
YMCK Biography
YMCK is a Japanese chiptune band, composed of Midori Kurihara (vocals), Takeshi Yokemura (music, lyrics, arrangement), and Tomoyuki Nakamura (composition, music video).
Their work has not been confined to Japan, having released albums in Korea, Thailand and the United States as well as appearing at various events around East Asia and Europe.
YMCK's name is derived from the CMYK subtractive color model.
YMCK Tracks
System Reboot
YMCK
System Reboot
System Reboot
Kira * Kira
YMCK
Kira * Kira
Kira * Kira
Jidai Okure No Sora
YMCK
Jidai Okure No Sora
Jidai Okure No Sora
Major Swing
YMCK
Major Swing
Major Swing
