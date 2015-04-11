Benard IghnerBorn 18 January 1945. Died 14 August 2017
Benard Ighner Biography (Wikipedia)
Benard Ighner (January 18, 1945 – August 14, 2017) was an American jazz singer, musician, songwriter and record producer.
Benard Ighner Tracks
Everything Must Change
Nina Simone
Everything Must Change
Everything Must Change
Benard Ighner Links
