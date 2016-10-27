Carl Michael von Hausswolff (born 1956) is a composer, visual artist, and curator based in Stockholm, Sweden. His main tools are recording devices (camera, tape deck, radar, sonar) used in an ongoing investigation of electricity, frequency, architectural space and paranormal electronic interference. Major exhibitions include Manifesta (1996), documenta X (1997), the Johannesburg Biennial (1997), Sound Art - Sound as Media at ICC in Tokyo (2000), the Venice Biennale (2001, 2003 and 2005) and Portikus, Frankfurt (2004). Hausswolff received a Prix Ars Electronica award for Digital Musics in 2002.

Von Hausswolff was born in Linköping. He is an expert in the work of Friedrich Jürgenson, electronic voice phenomena (EVP) a researcher who claimed to have detected voices of the dead hidden in radio static. Hausswolff's own sound works are pure, intuitive studies of electricity, frequency and tone. Collaborators include Erik Pauser, with whom he worked as Phauss (1981-1993), Leif Elggren and John Duncan (artist). He also collaborates with EVP researcher Michael Esposito, film maker Thomas Nordanstad and with Graham Lewis (Wire) and Jean-Louis Huhta in the band OSCID.