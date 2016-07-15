Four Tet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05b8sch.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bcff06f-675a-451f-9075-99e8657047e8
Four Tet Biography (Wikipedia)
Kieran Hebden (born 1977), best known by the stage name Four Tet, is an English musician. Hebden first came to prominence as a member of the band Fridge before establishing himself as a solo artist.
Hebden has remixed tracks by artists including Aphex Twin, Bicep, Explosions in the Sky, Super Furry Animals, Radiohead, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, Sia, Black Sabbath and Madvillain, and has produced two albums by psychedelic improvisational group Sunburned Hand of the Man. Hebden's recent output includes a number of improvisational works with jazz drummer Steve Reid and collaborations with Burial and Thom Yorke.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Four Tet Performances & Interviews
- Soundtrack Of My Life: Four Tethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060s64m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060s64m.jpg2018-03-11T09:00:00.000ZWe delve into the beats and rhythms that have inspired Keiran Hebden's records, from playing in his first band 'Fridge', to the Indian records he inherited from his grandfather.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060s5tk
Soundtrack Of My Life: Four Tet
- Lauren chats to Four Tethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hhblq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hhblq.jpg2017-09-28T13:53:00.000ZFour Tet chats to Lauren about his new album and picks some of his favourite tunes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hh9t8
Lauren chats to Four Tet
- "I need help Lauren...can you get me on Woman's Hour?"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hh51t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hh51t.jpg2017-09-28T13:07:00.000ZFour Tet asks Lauren to help him get on Woman's Hour to reach more female audiences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hh43b
"I need help Lauren...can you get me on Woman's Hour?"
- Mary Anne Hobbs chats to Four Tethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k4bzj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k4bzj.jpg2015-02-16T13:29:00.000ZMary Anne Hobbs sits in for Lauren, and chats to Four Tet, aka Kieran Hebden, about his BBC Radio 6Music Festival set at the Boiler Room in Newcastle upon Tyne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02k4c14
Mary Anne Hobbs chats to Four Tet
- Four Tet in conversation with Benji Bhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynl5d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynl5d.jpg2014-05-08T02:50:00.000ZKieran Hebdon, aka Four Tet talks in depth on the Benji B showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ynl5p
Four Tet in conversation with Benji B
- Four Tet - History of Basshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wx4fh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wx4fh.jpg2014-04-05T08:12:00.000ZFour Tet picks So Solid Crew's track, Dilemma for A History of Bass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wx4hm
Four Tet - History of Bass
- Four Tet on musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lczr2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lczr2.jpg2013-11-11T11:42:00.000ZFour Tet talks about how he'd like to get out of the music game.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lczrp
Four Tet on music
Four Tet Tracks
Sort by
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
Bicep
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8gz3.jpglink
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
Bicep
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8gz3.jpglink
Opal (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Parks
Four Tet
Parks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Parks
Last played on
Smile Around The Face
Four Tet
Smile Around The Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Smile Around The Face
Last played on
Memories
Four Tet
Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Memories
Last played on
Lush
Four Tet
Lush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Lush
Last played on
Sucker Punch (Four Tet Remix)
Sigrid
Sucker Punch (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v9ggv.jpglink
Sucker Punch (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Daughter
Four Tet
Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Daughter
Last played on
As Serious As Your Life
Four Tet
As Serious As Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
As Serious As Your Life
Last played on
Alap
Four Tet
Alap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Alap
Last played on
Falls 2
Four Tet
Falls 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Falls 2
Last played on
She Moves She
Four Tet
She Moves She
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
She Moves She
Last played on
LA Trance
Four Tet
LA Trance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
LA Trance
Last played on
Peace for Earth
Four Tet
Peace for Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Peace for Earth
Last played on
My Angel Rocks Back and Forth
Four Tet
My Angel Rocks Back and Forth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g2q5n.jpglink
My Angel Rocks Back and Forth
Last played on
Sun Drums And Soil
Four Tet
Sun Drums And Soil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Sun Drums And Soil
Last played on
Cradle
Kieran Hebden
Cradle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Cradle
Last played on
Two Thousand And Seventeen
Four Tet
Two Thousand And Seventeen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8v3k.jpglink
Two Thousand And Seventeen
Last played on
Quick Eternity (Four Tet Remix)
Daniel Avery
Quick Eternity (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039c388.jpglink
Quick Eternity (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Circling
Four Tet
Circling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Circling
Last played on
Spirit Fingers
Four Tet
Spirit Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Spirit Fingers
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
May
2019
Four Tet
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
9
May
2019
Four Tet
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-21T11:17:44
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/ab5nc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T11:17:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021shhq.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Four Tet News
Four Tet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jon Hopkins
-
Nemone chats to Jon Hopkins
-
"It's the most upbeat thing I've done" - Jon Hopkins has a huge, euphoric new track
-
Dan Snaith of Caribou and Daphni soundtracking the show as guest Resident, with some class Bollywood disco!
-
Mount Kimbie's Companion Track
-
"Everything feels new and exciting" - Mount Kimbie talk to Tom Ravenscroft at Latitude
-
Floating Points on live performance and synthesis
-
Floating Points - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Caribou - Mini Mix
-
Jon Hopkins talks to Tom Ravenscroft
Back to artist