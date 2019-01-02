Skeletal Family
Skeletal Family
Skeletal Family are an English rock band formed in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in December 1982. The band was formed from the remaining members of an earlier group called the Elements, and took their name from the title of the song "Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family" from the 1974 David Bowie album, Diamond Dogs.
Wind Blow (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1983)
Someone New (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1983)
Black Ju-Ju (Radio 1 Session, 11 May 1983)
Promised Land
She Cries Alone
Peripheral Vision
