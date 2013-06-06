Patrick SkyBorn 1940
Patrick Sky
1940
Patrick Sky Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Sky (born Patrick Lynch: October 2, 1943 in Liveoak Gardens, Georgia) is a musician, folk singer, and songwriter of Irish and Native American ancestry (Creek Indian). Sky was raised near the Lafourche Swamps of Louisiana).
Many a mile
