Ben Glover Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Allen "Ben" Glover (born June 1, 1978) is a 2-time Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer hailing from Loveland, Colorado, a small city on the edge of the Rocky Mountains. Glover moved to Nashville, TN in 2000 after signing his first publishing deal the year prior.
Ben Glover Performances & Interviews
Ben Glover - The Emigrant
2017-03-28
Ben Glover performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Ben Glover - The Emigrant
Ben Glover - A Song For You
2017-03-28
Ben Glover covers Gram Parsons for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Ben Glover - A Song For You
Ben Glover - Heart In My Hand
2017-03-28
Ben Glover performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Ben Glover - Heart In My Hand
Ben Glover - Heart In My Hand
2017-03-24
Ben Glover performs 'Heart In My Hand' from his new album 'The Emigrant' for Gerry Kelly.
Ben Glover - Heart In My Hand
Listen: Mary Gauthier in session on The Gerry Kelly Show
2015-05-09
"The human condition is a universal thing" - American troubadour Mary Gauthier. In this interview Mary also performs 2 songs ''How You Learn to Live Alone' & 'Mercy Now'
Listen: Mary Gauthier in session on The Gerry Kelly Show
Ben Glover Tracks
Blackbirds
Ben Glover
Blackbirds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq3k.jpglink
Blackbirds
Ride The River
Ben Glover
Ride The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz8k.jpglink
Ride The River
What Will Christmas Be?
Ben Glover
Ben Glover
What Will Christmas Be?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will Christmas Be?
Oh Soul
Ben Glover
Oh Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Soul
Blackbirds
Ben Glover
Blackbirds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackbirds
From Clare To Here
Ben Glover
From Clare To Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Clare To Here
Moonshiner
Ben Glover
Moonshiner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonshiner
A Song Of Home
Ben Glover
A Song Of Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Song Of Home
Fall Apart
Ben Glover
Fall Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall Apart
A Song For You (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Ben Glover
Ben Glover
A Song For You (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart In My Hand
Ben Glover
Heart In My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart In My Hand
The Parting Glass
Ben Glover
The Parting Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06r1vtz.jpglink
The Parting Glass
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
Ben Glover
Ben Glover
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clare to here
Ben Glover
Clare to here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clare to here
The Green Glens of Antrim
Ben Glover
Ben Glover
The Green Glens of Antrim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Glens of Antrim
The Emigrant
Ben Glover
The Emigrant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Emigrant
Song of a Caged Bird Singing
Ben Glover
Ben Glover
Song of a Caged Bird Singing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy's Lamentation
Ben Glover
Paddy's Lamentation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy's Lamentation
Emigrant Song
Ben Glover
Emigrant Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emigrant Song
