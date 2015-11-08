T with The MaggiesFormed 2007
T with The Maggies
2007
T with The Maggies Biography (Wikipedia)
T with the Maggies are an Irish traditional supergroup from County Donegal, Ireland. The group first performed together in 2007 at a tribute concert to folk singer and guitarist Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, older brother of Triona and Maighread, and released their debut album in October 2010.
Wedding Dress
Thugamar Fhein an Samhradh Linn
Farewell, Farewell
Do You Love an Apple?
Caide Sin?
An Mhaighdean Mhara
Mother's Song
Domhnach na Fola
Gathering Mushrooms
Oganaigh Uasail
Biodh Orm Anocht
Cuach Mo Londubh Buí
