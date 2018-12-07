Jeffrey Khaner is the principal flutist of the Philadelphia Orchestra. He has also served as principal flutist with the Cleveland Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony. Mr. Khaner teaches at the Curtis Institute of Music, The Juilliard School, and the Lynn University Conservatory of Music. In September, 2012 he launched the Online Classical Flute School with Jeffrey Khaner through ArtistWorks.

Canadian-born flutist Khaner has been principal flute of The Philadelphia Orchestra since 1990. From 1982 to 1990 he was principal flute of the Cleveland Orchestra, and he has also served as principal of the New York Mostly Mozart Festival (1981-82) and the Atlantic Symphony in Halifax (1980-81), and as co-principal of the Pittsburgh Symphony (1981-82). A noted soloist, Khaner has performed concertos with orchestras throughout the United States, Canada, and Asia, collaborating with conductors including Riccardo Chailly, Christoph von Dohnányi, Charles Dutoit, Christoph Eschenbach, Claus Peter Flor, Hans Werner Henze, Vladimir Jurowski, Erich Leinsdorf, Kurt Masur, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Yutaka Sado, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Gerard Schwarz, José Serebrier, Robert Spano, Franz Welser-Möst, and David Zinman. Khaner’s concerto repertoire is extensive and he has premiered many works including the concertos by Ned Rorem, Behzad Ranjbaran, Jonathan Leshnoff, Eric Sessler and David Chesky, all written for him. As a recitalist, Mr. Khaner has appeared on four continents with pianists Charles Abramovic, Christoph Eschenbach, Lowell Liebermann, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Hugh Sung, and many others. He regularly incorporates into the programs the music of today’s composers, many of whom have written expressly for him.