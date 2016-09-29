James Tyrie Campbell (1903–1967) and Reginald John Connelly (1895 (or 1898) – September 23, 1963) were British music publishers and songwriting team (1920s and 1930s). Primarily lyricists, they generally worked in collaboration with composers.

For some songs (most notably "Show Me the Way to Go Home") they used the pseudonym Irving King and Irving and Ivor King.