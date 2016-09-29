Reginald ConnellyBorn 1895. Died 23 September 1963
James Tyrie Campbell (1903–1967) and Reginald John Connelly (1895 (or 1898) – September 23, 1963) were British music publishers and songwriting team (1920s and 1930s). Primarily lyricists, they generally worked in collaboration with composers.
For some songs (most notably "Show Me the Way to Go Home") they used the pseudonym Irving King and Irving and Ivor King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia.
