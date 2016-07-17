Garry GlennBorn 12 May 1955. Died 27 September 1991
Garry Glenn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bc220b9-11f1-4b34-b297-6ba90630d7ad
Garry Glenn Biography (Wikipedia)
Garry Glenn (May 12, 1955 – September 27, 1991) was an American singer and songwriter perhaps best known for writing the song “Caught Up In The Rapture” recorded by Anita Baker. He also wrote “Intimate Friends” that was recorded by Eddie Kendricks and later sampled by Alicia Keys for the Grammy Award-nominated recording “Unbreakable.”
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Garry Glenn Tracks
Sort by
Got You On My Mind
Garry Glenn
Got You On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got You On My Mind
Last played on
Garry Glenn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist