Emile Ford & The Checkmates
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04719pr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bc16b49-843e-4018-93a5-f78bb13d9876
Tracks
Sort by
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719pr.jpglink
On A Slow Boat To China
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
On A Slow Boat To China
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719pr.jpglink
On A Slow Boat To China
Last played on
Counting Teardrops
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
Counting Teardrops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719pr.jpglink
Counting Teardrops
Last played on
What Do You Want to Make
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
What Do You Want to Make
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719pr.jpglink
What Do You Want to Make
Last played on
Don`t Tell me Your Troubles
Emile Ford & The Checkmates
Don`t Tell me Your Troubles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719pr.jpglink
Don`t Tell me Your Troubles
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emile Ford & The Checkmates
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist