Advance BaseBorn 22 April 1977
Advance Base
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0356fh4.jpg
1977-04-22
Advance Base Tracks
Summon Satan
Summon Satan
Trisha Please Come Home
Trisha Please Come Home
Might Of The Moose
Might Of The Moose
My Love For You Is Like A Puppy Underfoot
My Love For You Is Like A Puppy Underfoot
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Advance Base, White Denim, Goat Girl, Ohmme and Josefin Öhrn
Secret Location, Brighton, UK
23
Feb
2019
Advance Base, White Denim, Goat Girl, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Snapped Ankles and Ohmme
Mutations Festival, Brighton, UK
24
Feb
2019
Advance Base
The Joiners, Southampton, UK
25
Feb
2019
Advance Base
The Islington, London, UK
26
Feb
2019
Advance Base
Gullivers, Manchester, UK
