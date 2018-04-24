Darol AngerBorn 1953
Darol Anger
1953
Darol Anger Biography (Wikipedia)
Darol Anger is an American violinist and founding member of The David Grisman Quintet
Darol Anger Tracks
Banish Misfortune
Martin Hayes
Banish Misfortune
Banish Misfortune
Last played on
Wayfaring Stranger
Träd
Wayfaring Stranger
Wayfaring Stranger
Last played on
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
Last played on
THE WATER IS WIDE
Béla Fleck
THE WATER IS WIDE
THE WATER IS WIDE
Last played on
I'm On My Journey Home
Anonymous 4
I'm On My Journey Home
I'm On My Journey Home
Last played on
