Rudolf GählerBorn 11 February 1941
Rudolf Gähler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bba1def-53ac-4875-a7ff-c14237ff9f62
Rudolf Gähler Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Gaehler (* February 11, 1941, in Hoyerswerda) is a German violinist. He uses the curved bow for playing polyphonic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudolf Gähler Tracks
Sort by
Capriccio espagnol
Rudolf Gähler
Capriccio espagnol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Capriccio espagnol
Last played on
Back to artist