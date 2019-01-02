Martha ArgerichBorn 5 June 1941
Martha Argerich
1941-06-05
Martha Argerich Biography
Martha Argerich (born June 5, 1941) is an Argentine classical concert pianist.
Martha Argerich Tracks
Prelude in G major, Op.28 no.3
Frédéric Chopin
Suite No. 2 for 2 pianos Op. 17
Sergei Rachmaninov
Traumerei - Kinderszenen, Op.15
Robert Schumann
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Nights in the gardens of Spain for piano and orchestra, 1st mvt - En el generalife
Manuel de Falla
La valse
Maurice Ravel
Polonaise in A flat major, Op 53, 'Eroica'
Frédéric Chopin
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op 44 (3rd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Six Studies in Canon Form Op. 56: 1,2 & 3
Robert Schumann
Sextet in D major, Op 110 (2nd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Quintet for piano and strings in E flat major, Op.44 (2nd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op.15 (conclusion)
Robert Schumann
Sonatine for Piano
Maurice Ravel
Symphonic Dances, Op 45 (1st mvt)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56b for 2 Pianos
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor
Frédéric Chopin
Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K 503 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Variations on a theme of Paganini for two pianos
Witold Lutoslawski
Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70 No. 1, "Ghost" (2nd mvt) II. Largo assai ed espressivo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Le gibet (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maurice Ravel
Hungarian Rhapsody, S244 No.6 in D flat major
Franz Liszt
Carnival of the Animals
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Rondo in A D.951 'Grand Rondeau'
Franz Schubert
Piano Concerto no 2 in B flat major, Op 19
Ludwig van Beethoven
Prelude in E minor, Op 28 No 4
Frédéric Chopin
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Sonata in F major, Op.24 (Spring) (1st mvt: Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance (Suite No 2 for two pianos, Op 17)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Danses caractéristiques (The Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Gaspard de la nuit (Ondine)
Maurice Ravel
Mother Goose Suite
Maurice Ravel
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25 (Classical) arr. 2 pianos (4th mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Nutcracker no.12 Divertissement - Dance of the Mirlitons
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Robert Schumann
Scherzo no. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 31
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K.448
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
En bateau (Petite suite)
Claude Debussy
Paganini Variations for 2 pianos
Witold Lutoslawski
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Piano Concerto in G - 3rd movement - Presto
Maurice Ravel
12 Movements from Romeo and Juliet Op. 64: Morning Dance
Sergei Prokofiev
Kinderszenen, Op 15
Robert Schumann
Ballade No 1 in G minor, Op 23
Frédéric Chopin
Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70 No. 1 'Ghost', (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Polonaise No.6 in A flat major, Op.53 'Heroic'
Frédéric Chopin
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-17T10:59:28
17
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-30T10:59:28
30
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-22T10:59:28
22
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-27T10:59:28
27
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-30T10:59:28
30
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
