Chris Sharrock (born 30 May 1964) is an English drummer, hailing from Bebington, Merseyside, England. He has been a member of the Icicle Works, the La's, the Wild Swans, World Party, the Lightning Seeds, Robbie Williams Live, Oasis, Beady Eye and currently in Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

