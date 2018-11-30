Antonio Sánchez (born on November 1, 1971) is a Mexican-American jazz drummer and composer. In 2014, his popularity increased when he composed an original film score for Birdman, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The soundtrack album was released on October 14, 2014. The score earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score and BAFTA Award for Best Film Music; he won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Score and Satellite Award for Best Original Score.