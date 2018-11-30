Antonio SánchezMexican jazz drummer. Born 1 November 1971
Antonio Sánchez
1971-11-01
Antonio Sánchez Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Sánchez (born on November 1, 1971) is a Mexican-American jazz drummer and composer. In 2014, his popularity increased when he composed an original film score for Birdman, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The soundtrack album was released on October 14, 2014. The score earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score and BAFTA Award for Best Film Music; he won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Score and Satellite Award for Best Original Score.
Antonio Sánchez Performances & Interviews
Antonio Sánchez Tracks
Antonio Sánchez
Son Of Thirteen
Pat Metheny
Son Of Thirteen
Son Of Thirteen
Just Chatting
Antonio Sánchez
Just Chatting
Just Chatting
Dirty Walk
Antonio Sánchez
Dirty Walk
Dirty Walk
Get Ready
Antonio Sánchez
Get Ready
Get Ready
The Anxious Battle for Sanity
Antonio Sánchez
The Anxious Battle for Sanity
The Anxious Battle for Sanity
Strut Part 2
Antonio Sánchez
Strut Part 2
Strut Part 2
Nar-This
Antonio Sánchez
Nar-This
Nar-This
New Life
Antonio Sánchez
New Life
New Life
Improvised Solo
Antonio Sánchez
Improvised Solo
Improvised Solo
Fire Trail
Antonio Sánchez
Fire Trail
Fire Trail
BIRDMAN (2014): Strut Part 2
Antonio Sánchez
BIRDMAN (2014): Strut Part 2
BIRDMAN (2014): Strut Part 2
Doors and Distance
Antonio Sánchez
Doors and Distance
Doors and Distance
Sea Journey (Live)
Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Steve Swallow, Antonio Sanchez, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Steve Swallow & Antonio Sanchez
Sea Journey (Live)
Sea Journey (Live)
Long Term
Leo Blanco, Peter Slavov, Billy Drewes & Antonio Sanchez
Long Term
Long Term
