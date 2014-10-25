Sophie AlourBorn 24 December 1974
Sophie Alour
1974-12-24
Sophie Alour Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Alour (born 24 December 1974 in Quimper) is a French jazz musician (tenor saxophone, soprano saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, flute) and composer.
Sophie Alour Tracks
Alligator Boogaloo
Sophie Alour
Alligator Boogaloo
Alligator Boogaloo
Last played on
