Clara ButtBorn 1 February 1872. Died 23 January 1936
Clara Butt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1872-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3bb546ca-6c58-4c16-be68-7fd311ce2923
Clara Butt Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Clara Ellen Butt, DBE (1 February 1872 – 23 January 1936) was an English contralto. Her main career was as a recitalist and concert singer. Her voice, both powerful and deep, impressed contemporary composers such as Saint-Saëns and Elgar; the latter composed a song-cycle with her in mind as soloist.
Butt appeared in only two operatic productions, both of Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice. Later in her career she frequently appeared in recitals together with her husband, the baritone Kennerley Rumford. She made numerous recordings for the gramophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clara Butt Tracks
Sort by
Where Corals Lie
Edward Elgar
Where Corals Lie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Where Corals Lie
Last played on
Ombra mai fu
George Frideric Handel
Ombra mai fu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ombra mai fu
Last played on
Land of hope and glory
Edward Elgar
Land of hope and glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Land of hope and glory
Last played on
Abide with me
Clara Butt
Abide with me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide with me
Last played on
The Better Land
Clara Butt
The Better Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Better Land
Last played on
The Little Silver Ring
Clara Butt
The Little Silver Ring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Silver Ring
Last played on
Home Sweet Home
Clara Butt
Home Sweet Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Sweet Home
Last played on
Clara Butt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist