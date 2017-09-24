Jon ForemanBorn 22 October 1976
Jon Foreman
1976-10-22
Jon Foreman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Mark Foreman (born October 22, 1976) is an American musician, the lead singer, guitarist, main songwriter and co-founder of the alternative rock band Switchfoot. He started Switchfoot in 1996 with drummer Chad Butler and his brother Tim Foreman on bass guitar.
