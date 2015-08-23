Useless IDFormed 1995
Useless ID
1995
Useless ID Biography (Wikipedia)
Useless ID (Hebrew: יוסלס איי.די) is an Israeli punk rock band, formed in Haifa, Israel in 1994. Known as one of the most successful Middle Eastern punk bands worldwide.[citation needed]
Useless ID Tracks
Sticky Blood (feat. Ajay Carter)
Dreams
Nuthing Wrong
Useless ID Links
