Guy Edward Fletcher (born 24 May 1960 in Maidstone, Kent) is an English multi-instrumentalist, best known for his position as the keyboard player in the rock band Dire Straits from 1984 until the group's dissolution, and his subsequent work with Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler. Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Dire Straits in 2018.
