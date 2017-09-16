Gene Nelson
Gene Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3baba176-55c7-4ba3-97b0-cb757617fb12
Gene Nelson Tracks
Sort by
Oklahoma!
Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Oklahoma!
Last played on
Oklahoma! - Kansas City
Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma! - Kansas City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Oklahoma! - Kansas City
Last played on
The Farmer & The Cowman
Gordon MacRae
The Farmer & The Cowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farmer & The Cowman
Last played on
All Er Nothin'
Gloria Grahame & Gene Nelson
All Er Nothin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Er Nothin'
Performer
Last played on
All Er Nuthin'
Gene Nelson
All Er Nuthin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Er Nuthin'
Last played on
The God-Why-Don't-You-Love-Me Blues
Gene Nelson
The God-Why-Don't-You-Love-Me Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist