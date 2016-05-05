Gustav HolstBorn 21 September 1874. Died 25 May 1934
Gustav Holst Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustav Theodore Holst (born Gustavus Theodore von Holst; 21 September 1874 – 25 May 1934) was an English composer, arranger and teacher. Best known for his orchestral suite The Planets, he composed a large number of other works across a range of genres, although none achieved comparable success. His distinctive compositional style was the product of many influences, Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss being most crucial early in his development. The subsequent inspiration of the English folksong revival of the early 20th century, and the example of such rising modern composers as Maurice Ravel, led Holst to develop and refine an individual style.
There were professional musicians in the previous three generations of Holst's family and it was clear from his early years that he would follow the same calling. He hoped to become a pianist, but was prevented by neuritis in his right arm. Despite his father's reservations, he pursued a career as a composer, studying at the Royal College of Music under Charles Villiers Stanford. Unable to support himself by his compositions, he played the trombone professionally and later became a teacher—a great one, according to his colleague Ralph Vaughan Williams. Among other teaching activities he built up a strong tradition of performance at Morley College, where he served as musical director from 1907 until 1924, and pioneered music education for women at St Paul's Girls' School, where he taught from 1905 until his death in 1934. He was the founder of a series of Whitsun music festivals, which ran from 1916 for the remainder of his life.
- Neptune, the Mystichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06md9tw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06md9tw.jpg2018-09-28T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the Rundfunkchor Berlin and Berlin Phiharmonic Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle. Image of Neptune © NASA/JPL.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8th0
Neptune, the Mystic
- Uranus, the Magicianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8wbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8wbb.jpg2018-09-27T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the New Philharmonia Orchestra with conductor Sir Adrian Boult. Image of Uranus © NASA/JPL.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8tgp
Uranus, the Magician
- Saturn, the Bringer of Old Agehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vtz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vtz.jpg2018-09-26T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the BBC Philharmonic with conductor Andrew Davis. Image of Saturn © NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8tfy
Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age
- Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vjg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vjg.jpg2018-09-25T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain with conductor Edward Gardner. Image © NASA/JPL/USGShttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8tfm
Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity
- Mercury, the Winged Messengerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8v4n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8v4n.jpg2018-09-24T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the London Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor Vladimir Jurowski. Image © NASAhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8tg8
Mercury, the Winged Messenger
- Venus, the Bringer of Peacehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8sf0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8sf0.jpg2018-09-23T08:00:00.000ZThis is a clip from a performance by the French National Orchestra with conductor Lorin Mazel. Image © NASA/JPL: Computer Simulated Global View of the Northern Hemisphere.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8rmq
Venus, the Bringer of Peace
- Mars, The Bringer Of Warhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8ty4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8ty4.jpg2018-09-22T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jorowski. Image © NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8sq8
Mars, The Bringer Of War
- Headphone mix of Holst's The Planetshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06drkv3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06drkv3.jpg2018-07-14T16:10:00.000ZBinaural recording of Holst's The Planets. From Prom 1, 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dqrzv
Headphone mix of Holst's The Planets
- Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpg2017-09-07T16:03:00.000ZWith the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Wilson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fdw8w
Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)
- Planetary pianism from Katya Apekisheva and Charles Owen, live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centrehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4scl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4scl.jpg2016-10-06T12:21:00.000ZThe pair of pianists play Jupiter from Gustav Holst's suite The Planets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b4xss
Planetary pianism from Katya Apekisheva and Charles Owen, live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
- Holst: The Planets (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv1nj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv1nj.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv2qf
Holst: The Planets (extract)
- Composer of the Week: Holsthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpg2015-03-27T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and career of English composer Gustav Holsthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mw9ty
Composer of the Week: Holst
- Listen: 'Mars' from 'The Planets' by Holst (shortened version)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xxgg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xxgg.jpg2014-08-01T13:43:00.000ZThis piece is performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, conducted by Thomas Søndergård.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0240sc6
Listen: 'Mars' from 'The Planets' by Holst (shortened version)
- Holst and the orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx231.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx231.jpg2014-05-11T08:39:00.000ZStephen Johnson focuses on three of Holst's orchestral landscapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yx234
Holst and the orchestra
- Holst: St Paul's Suite - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:03:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Holst's St Paul's Suite.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2zv0
Holst: St Paul's Suite - Preview Clip
Featured Works
Gustav Holst Tracks
Sort by
A Somerset Rhapsody, Op 21 No 2
A Fugal Overture, Op.40 No.1
Wind Quintet Op 14 in A flat major
Ave Maria
In the Bleak Midwinter
In the Bleak Midwinter
The Saviour of the World is Born
In the bleak midwinter
Beni Mora - oriental suite (Op.29`1); no.3; In the street of the Ouled Nails (Finale)
Walt Whitman Overture, Op 7
St Paul's Suite (Op.29 No.2)
A Winter Idyll
Beni Mora
In the bleak midwinter
Suite for Military Band No.2 in F major, Op 28b
Mercury, the Winged Messenger (The Planets, Op 32)
Invocation
St Paul's Suite Op 29 No 2
Ode to Death, Op 38
March (Suite in E flat major for military band, Op 28 No 1)
Symphony in F major, Op 8, 'The Cotswolds'
St Paul's Suite (arr for guitar quartet)
'Finale' from Symphony in F, Op 8 'The Cotswolds'
The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, the Mystic
A Fugal Concerto, Op.40 no.2
The Planets, Op.32:1. Mars, The Bringer of War
Ode to Death
Mars (The Bringer of War) From The Planets – Suite, op.32
Venus, the Bringer of Peace (The Planets, Op 32)
Suite in E flat major for military band, Op 28 No 1
Suite No 1 for military band - March
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Neptune, the mystic [with female chorus]
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Jupiter, the bringer of jollity
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Mars, the bringer of war
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Ode to death Op.38
Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
A Moorside Suite for brass band
First Dance (Beni Mora)
Hark! Some wild trumpeter (The Mystic Trumpeter, Op 18)
A Moorside Suite (March)
I Vow To Thee My Country
Brook Green Suite
Scherzo, H192
Uranus, the Magician
The Planets - suite Op.32
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
Proms 1932: Prom 15
Proms 1931: Prom 40
Proms 1930: Prom 35
Proms 1928: Prom 35
Latest Gustav Holst News
Gustav Holst Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Edward Elgar: Land of Hope and Glory
-
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
-
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
-
Sound of the summer - The Lark Ascending
-
Ralph Vaughan Williams
-
Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the heart
-
Dvořák: Second Piano Quartet
-
Katherine Bryan and Edward Cohen: Dvorak's "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka
-
Dvořák: Serenade for Strings
-
Elgar: The Dream of Gerontius