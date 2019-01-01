The Great Divide is an American Red Dirt music group, originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Great Divide formed its own record label, publishing company and operating company, and began recording. The group's first two albums, Goin' For Broke and Break In The Storm, were independent releases. Atlantic Records signed the group and re-released Break In The Storm as well as the band's third album, Revolutions. Remain, the group's fifth album, was released independently at the end of 2002.

The Great Divide's original front man and central songwriter, Mike McClure, left the band in early 2003 to pursue a career highlighting his originals and helping other bands record albums. By late summer the band had a new lead, Micah Aills, who was from Washington Court House, Ohio.