Kim ChurchillBorn 26 September 1990
Kim Churchill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ba4fa74-272d-49a7-b36a-6c6c7abf9c09
Kim Churchill Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Churchill (born in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia on 26 September 1990) is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician. He has released six albums: With Sword and Shield and Kim Churchill in 2010, Detail of Distance in 2012, Into the Steel in 2013, Silence/Win in 2014, and Weight Falls in 2017. He is signed to Montreal-based Canadian label Indica Records
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim Churchill Tracks
Sort by
Dying Sun #7
Kim Churchill
Dying Sun #7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dying Sun #7
Last played on
Window To The Sky (Live In Session)
Kim Churchill
Window To The Sky (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Window To The Sky (Live In Session)
Last played on
Some Days The Rain May Fall (Live In Session)
Kim Churchill
Some Days The Rain May Fall (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Days The Rain May Fall (Live In Session)
Last played on
Some days the rain may fall
Kim Churchill
Some days the rain may fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some days the rain may fall
Last played on
Kim Churchill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist