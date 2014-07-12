Kim Churchill (born in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia on 26 September 1990) is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician. He has released six albums: With Sword and Shield and Kim Churchill in 2010, Detail of Distance in 2012, Into the Steel in 2013, Silence/Win in 2014, and Weight Falls in 2017. He is signed to Montreal-based Canadian label Indica Records