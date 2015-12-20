Deepak DevIndian (mostly Malayalam) music composer
Deepak Devraj Komath, better known as Deepak Dev (Malayalam: ദീപക് ദേവ്), is an Indian music composer, best known for his compositions in Malayalam cinema, with films such as Chronic Bachelor, Udayananu Tharam, Naran, Puthiya Mukham, Urumi, Grandmaster and Bhaskar the Rascal.
Kalvary Natha
