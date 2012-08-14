The Honorary Title was an American alternative indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, United States. The band released their first self-titled EP "The Honorary Title" in 2003 and then their first album in 2004, Anything Else But the Truth, which was later re-released with five additional songs and two bonus videos. In early 2007 the EP, "Untouched and Intact" arrived introducing four songs, three of which were re-released in the group's latest album, Scream and Light Up the Sky, which was released on August 28, 2007.