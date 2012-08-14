The Honorary TitleFormed 2002. Disbanded 2009
The Honorary Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ba1d6b6-da11-40cc-940b-60268aaf58d2
The Honorary Title Biography (Wikipedia)
The Honorary Title was an American alternative indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, United States. The band released their first self-titled EP "The Honorary Title" in 2003 and then their first album in 2004, Anything Else But the Truth, which was later re-released with five additional songs and two bonus videos. In early 2007 the EP, "Untouched and Intact" arrived introducing four songs, three of which were re-released in the group's latest album, Scream and Light Up the Sky, which was released on August 28, 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Honorary Title Tracks
Sort by
Far More
The Honorary Title
Far More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far More
Last played on
The Honorary Title Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist