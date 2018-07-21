Pierre BensusanBorn 30 October 1957
Pierre Bensusan
1957-10-30
Pierre Bensusan Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Bensusan (born 30 October 1957) is a French-Algerian acoustic guitarist. As Sephardic Jews, his family came from Spain, Spanish Morocco, and French Algeria. His music has been characterized as Celtic, folk, world music, New-age, and chamber jazz. He has published three books of music and tablature. He plays in DADGAD tuning.
Pierre Bensusan Tracks
The Welsh Arrow
The Welsh Arrow
Santa Monica
Santa Monica
The Last Pint (La Derniere Pinte)
The Last Pint (La Derniere Pinte)
Agadiramadan
Agadiramadan
Four AM (Quarte Henres Du Matin)
Four AM (Quarte Henres Du Matin)
The Last Pint
The Last Pint
The Flax in Bloom
The Flax in Bloom
Voyage For Ireland
Chant De Nuit
Chant De Nuit
Dame Lombarde
Dame Lombarde
L'Alchemiste
L'Alchemiste
La Bourree Voltige
La Bourree Voltige
La Nuit Des Météores
La Nuit Des Météores
Milles Vallees (A Thousand Valleys)
Milles Vallees (A Thousand Valleys)
Scarabee
Scarabee
Sentimentales Pyromaniaques
Sentimentales Pyromaniaques
La Dame de Clevedon
La Dame de Clevedon
Pierre Bensusan Links
