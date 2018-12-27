Raymond William Froggatt (born 13 November 1941) is an English songwriter and singer.

Froggatt (otherwise known as "Froggy") was born in Bordesley Green, Birmingham. He began performing rock and roll in the early 1960s before moving on to focus on Country and Western. His band, initially known as the Buccaneers, later Monopoly and ultimately The Raymond Froggatt Band with guitarist Hartley Cain (H Cain) , drummer Len Ablethorpe and whose bassist was Louis Clark of Electric Light Orchestra and Hooked on Classics fame, were signed by Polydor in 1964. However chart success eluded them, although the Dave Clark Five had a No. 7 hit in the UK Singles Chart with Froggatt's "The Red Balloon" in 1968. His own version of the song, under the title "Callow la Vita", reached No. 3 in the Netherlands. Another Froggatt song, "Big Ship", was a No. 8 UK hit for Cliff Richard in 1969.

In the 1970s the band was managed by Don Arden, hoping to break into the United States music scene, but the experience led to the collapse of the band. He later became an internationally recognised country music performer, releasing Here's to Everyone (1993) on his Red Balloon record label. Froggatt's autobiography, Raymond Who, followed in 1995.