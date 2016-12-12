Ben Haenow
1985-01-06
Ben Haenow Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Bernard "Ben" Haenow (born 6 January 1985) is a British singer. In 2014, he was crowned as the winner of the eleventh series of The X Factor UK. Following his win, his debut single, a cover of OneRepublic's "Something I Need", was released in December 2014. It debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the 2014 Christmas number one. Haenow released his self-titled debut studio album in November 2015, preceded by the single "Second Hand Heart", a duet with Kelly Clarkson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Something I Need
Ben Haenow
Something I Need
Something I Need
Alive
Ben Haenow
Alive
Alive
Brother
Ben Haenow
Brother
Brother
Slamming Doors
Ben Haenow
Slamming Doors
Slamming Doors
Second Hand Heart (feat. Kelly Clarkson)
Ben Haenow
Ben Haenow
Second Hand Heart (feat. Kelly Clarkson)
Second Hand Heart (feat. Kelly Clarkson)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Live)
Ben Haenow
Ben Haenow
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Live)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Live)
Slamming Doors (Live)
Ben Haenow
Slamming Doors (Live)
Slamming Doors (Live)
Second Hand Heart
Ben Haenow
Second Hand Heart
Second Hand Heart
Every Tear You Cry (Live In Session)
Ben Haenow
Ben Haenow
Every Tear You Cry (Live In Session)
Every Tear You Cry (Live In Session)
