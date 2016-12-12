Benjamin Bernard "Ben" Haenow (born 6 January 1985) is a British singer. In 2014, he was crowned as the winner of the eleventh series of The X Factor UK. Following his win, his debut single, a cover of OneRepublic's "Something I Need", was released in December 2014. It debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the 2014 Christmas number one. Haenow released his self-titled debut studio album in November 2015, preceded by the single "Second Hand Heart", a duet with Kelly Clarkson.