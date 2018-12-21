Paper AeroplanesFormed 2009
Paper Aeroplanes
2009
Paper Aeroplanes Biography (Wikipedia)
Paper Aeroplanes are an alternative pop band from West Wales formed around 2009, although both members have played together since 2005. Their fanbase has been built up around early years gigging in Cardiff and UK wide after extensive touring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paper Aeroplanes Tracks
In the bleak midwinter
Paper Aeroplanes
In the bleak midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wq0g5.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
Books
Paper Aeroplanes
Books
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wq0g5.jpglink
Books
Last played on
