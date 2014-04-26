Wild EyesL.A. shoegaze band
Wild Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b9da205-a9f3-4dbe-ba31-ffce2e7cbd75
Wild Eyes Tracks
Sort by
Its Only Your Mind (live)
Wild Eyes
Its Only Your Mind (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its Only Your Mind (live)
I Look Good On You (Live)
Wild Eyes
I Look Good On You (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Look Good On You (Live)
TV Junk (Live)
Wild Eyes
TV Junk (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TV Junk (Live)
Wild Eyes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist