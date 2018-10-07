DarkstarUK dubstep duo
Darkstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2cz.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b9b8093-f991-4101-97bc-5f7c4940919f
Darkstar Biography (Wikipedia)
Darkstar are an electronic music duo. Since 2007, they have released music on Hyperdub, Warp and 2010 Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darkstar Tracks
Sort by
Since There's Only You
Darkstar
Since There's Only You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Since There's Only You
Last played on
Hold Me Down
Darkstar
Hold Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Hold Me Down
Last played on
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
Darkstar
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
Last played on
Black Ghost (feat. Gaika)
Darkstar
Black Ghost (feat. Gaika)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Black Ghost (feat. Gaika)
Last played on
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
Darkstar
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Reformer (feat. Empress Of)
Last played on
Pin Secure
Darkstar
Pin Secure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Pin Secure
Last played on
Through The Motions
Darkstar
Through The Motions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through The Motions
Performer
Last played on
Tilly's Theme
Darkstar
Tilly's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Tilly's Theme
Last played on
Javan's Call
Darkstar
Javan's Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Javan's Call
Last played on
Stoke The Fire
Darkstar
Stoke The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Stoke The Fire
Last played on
Through The Motions
Darkstar
Through The Motions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Through The Motions
Last played on
Inherent In The Fibre
Darkstar
Inherent In The Fibre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Inherent In The Fibre
Last played on
Inherent In The Fibre
Darkstar
Inherent In The Fibre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Inherent In The Fibre
Last played on
Days Burn Blue
Darkstar
Days Burn Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Days Burn Blue
Under One Roof
Darkstar
Under One Roof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Under One Roof
Foam Island
Darkstar
Foam Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Foam Island
North View
Darkstar
North View
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
North View
Aidy's Girl is a Computer
Darkstar
Aidy's Girl is a Computer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Aidy's Girl is a Computer
Young Hearts
Darkstar
Young Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Young Hearts
Last played on
Aidy's Girl (Re-edit)
Darkstar
Aidy's Girl (Re-edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Aidy's Girl (Re-edit)
Last played on
Gold (John Roberts Remix)
Darkstar
Gold (John Roberts Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Gold (John Roberts Remix)
Last played on
A Day's Pay for a Day's Work
Darkstar
A Day's Pay for a Day's Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
A Day's Pay for a Day's Work
Last played on
You Don't Need A Weatherman (Cult X Zomby Remix)
Darkstar
You Don't Need A Weatherman (Cult X Zomby Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Armonica (Darkstar Remix)
Darkstar
Armonica (Darkstar Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2cz.jpglink
Armonica (Darkstar Remix)
Last played on
Darkstar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist