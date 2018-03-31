The MedallionsLate 50s US doo-wop group led by Vernon Green. Formed 1954. Disbanded 1964
The Medallions
1954
The Medallions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Medallions were an American doo-wop vocal group led by Vernon Green (1937–2000).
The Medallions Tracks
Lolo Baby
Lolo Baby
Buick 59
Buick 59
Blwoing Through Yokahama
Blwoing Through Yokahama
The Medallions Links
