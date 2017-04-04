RubyAmerican rock band from California (1976-1984). Formed 1976
Ruby was an American rock band that between 1976 and 1984 recorded three albums, Ruby, Rock & Roll Madness and Precious Gems (which was credited as Tom Fogerty + Ruby). In 1988 Randy and Tom made another album, Sidekicks, with Kevin Oda in the drums, and Tom's son Jeff on bass; the album wasn't released until 5 years later, by which point Tom had died.
