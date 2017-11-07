Moscow Choral Academy
Moscow Choral Academy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b94e2bf-7576-4b64-be49-e08eafb5ff76
Moscow Choral Academy Tracks
Sort by
Ten Poems on texts by revolutionary poets, Op. 88 (Song)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ten Poems on texts by revolutionary poets, Op. 88 (Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Ten Poems on texts by revolutionary poets, Op. 88 (Song)
Last played on
Back to artist