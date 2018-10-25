Gottfried von EinemBorn 24 January 1918. Died 12 July 1996
Gottfried von Einem
1918-01-24
Gottfried von Einem Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried von Einem (24 January 1918 – 12 July 1996) was an Austrian composer. He is known chiefly for his operas influenced by the music of Stravinsky and Prokofiev, as well as by jazz. He also composed pieces for piano, violin and organ.
Gottfried von Einem Tracks
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Gottfried von Einem
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Gottfried von Einem
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Ensemble
Stundenlied Op. 26
Gottfried von Einem
Stundenlied Op. 26
Stundenlied Op. 26
String Quartet No 4, Op 63 (2nd mvt)
Gottfried von Einem
String Quartet No 4, Op 63 (2nd mvt)
String Quartet No 4, Op 63 (2nd mvt)
Capriccio
Gottfried von Einem
Capriccio
Capriccio
Symphonische Szenen Op.22 for orchestra
Gottfried von Einem
Symphonische Szenen Op.22 for orchestra
Symphonische Szenen Op.22 for orchestra
Conductor
Ballade Op.23 for orchestra
Gottfried von Einem
Ballade Op.23 for orchestra
Ballade Op.23 for orchestra
Conductor
4 Episodes from Turandot Op.1a
Gottfried von Einem
4 Episodes from Turandot Op.1a
4 Episodes from Turandot Op.1a
