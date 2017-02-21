Martin CraftComposer. Born 18 January 1976
Martin Craft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b8f5048-5c30-4c27-ac80-0a837ae2ebe2
Martin Craft Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Craft (born 18 January 1976) is an Australian songwriter, producer, and composer who lives and works in Joshua Tree, London, and Berlin. Usually recording under the name M.Craft, he has released several albums on various labels, most recently signing with London's Heavenly Recordings. He also spent several years playing guitar with Jarvis Cocker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Craft Tracks
Sort by
Chemical Trail (BTWS Reanimation)
Martin Craft
Chemical Trail (BTWS Reanimation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chemical Trail (BTWS Reanimation)
Last played on
Chemical Trails
Martin Craft
Chemical Trails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chemical Trails
Last played on
Midnight
Martin Craft
Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight
Last played on
Love Is The Devil
Martin Craft
Love Is The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049g22y.jpglink
Love Is The Devil
Last played on
Where Go The Dreams
Martin Craft
Where Go The Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Go The Dreams
Last played on
Morphic Fields
Martin Craft
Morphic Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morphic Fields
Last played on
Chemical Trails (Beyond The Wizards Sleeve 'Re-Animation')
Martin Craft
Chemical Trails (Beyond The Wizards Sleeve 'Re-Animation')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Moon
Martin Craft
Blood Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Moon
Last played on
New Horizons
Martin Craft
New Horizons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Horizons
Last played on
The Last Leaf Of Summer
Martin Craft
The Last Leaf Of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Leaf Of Summer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Martin Craft
Martin Craft Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist