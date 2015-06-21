Jules ShearBorn 7 March 1952
Jules Shear
1952-03-07
Jules Shear Biography (Wikipedia)
Jules Mark Shear (born March 7, 1952) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He wrote the Cyndi Lauper hit single "All Through the Night" and The Bangles' hit "If She Knew What She Wants", and charted a hit as a performer with "Steady" in 1985.
