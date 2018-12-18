Zara NelsovaBorn 23 December 1918. Died 10 October 2002
Zara Nelsova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04hpv03.jpg
1918-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b869652-9c99-4cee-9a3f-3ea1a180ab7f
Zara Nelsova Biography (Wikipedia)
Zara Nelsova (December 23, 1918 – October 10, 2002) was a prominent cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zara Nelsova Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto
William Walton
Cello Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Cello Concerto
Last played on
Sonata for cello and piano in D minor
Claude Debussy
Sonata for cello and piano in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sonata for cello and piano in D minor
Last played on
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.65) in G minor
Last played on
[7] Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' (WoO.46)
Ludwig van Beethoven
[7] Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' (WoO.46)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
[7] Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' (WoO.46)
Last played on
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Sergei Rachmaninov
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 2
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 54 - Last Night of the Proms 1979
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e83v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-15T11:35:39
15
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 54 - Last Night of the Proms 1979
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6j5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-02T11:35:39
2
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exp6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-29T11:35:39
29
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-11T11:35:39
11
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-28T11:35:39
28
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist