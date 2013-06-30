Bernard AddisonBorn 15 April 1905. Died 18 December 1990
Bernard Addison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3b8617d6-47d4-4588-adb3-216fa600738d
Bernard Addison Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Sylvester Addison (April 15, 1905 – December 18, 1990) was a jazz guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernard Addison Tracks
Sort by
Them There Eyes
Bernard Addison
Them There Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Them There Eyes
Last played on
Bernard Addison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist