Michael "Mike" Viola is a Grammy-nominated producer, musician, songwriter and singer best known for his work with Ryan Adams, Jenny Lewis, Andrew McMahon, New Politics, and Fall Out Boy. His original music has been featured on soundtracks for movies such as Get Him to the Greek, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and That Thing You Do!.

Viola got his start in the mid-90s as the musical architect for New York-based band Candy Butchers, releasing three critically acclaimed albums with RPM/Sony Records before focusing on music production.

Viola is currently VP of A&R for Verve Records, part of Universal Music Group