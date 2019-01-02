Sally OldfieldBorn 8 March 1947
Sally Oldfield
1947-03-08
Sally Oldfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Patricia Oldfield (born 10 March 1947) is a singer-songwriter, sister of composers Mike and Terry Oldfield.
Sally Oldfield Tracks
Mirrors
Sally Oldfield
Mirrors
Mirrors
Last played on
The Boulevard Song
Sally Oldfield
The Boulevard Song
The Boulevard Song
Last played on
Night Of The Hunter's Moon
Sally Oldfield
Night Of The Hunter's Moon
Night Of The Hunter's Moon
Last played on
