John Peter Farnham AO (born 1 July 1949) is an English-born Australian rock/soft rock singer. Farnham was a teen pop idol from 1967 until 1979, billed then as Johnny Farnham, but has since forged a career as an adult contemporary singer. His career has mostly been as a solo artist although he replaced Glenn Shorrock as lead singer of Little River Band from 1982-85.

In September 1986 his solo single, "You're the Voice" peaked at No. 1 on the Australian singles charts. The associated album, Whispering Jack, held the No. 1 position for a total of 25 weeks and is the 2nd highest-selling album in Australian history. Both the single and the album had Top Ten success internationally including No. 1 in Sweden.

Farnham has become one of his country's best-known and most popular performers, and is the only Australian artist to have a number one record in five consecutive decades (echoing that of Sir Cliff Richard in the UK) with singles: "Sadie (The Cleaning Lady)" in 1967, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" in 1970, and "Age of Reason" in 1988; and albums: Whispering Jack in 1986, Age of Reason in 1988 Chain Reaction in 1990, Then Again... in 1993, 33⅓ in 2000, and The Last Time in 2002. Along with touring with numerous artists, including Jimmy Barnes, The Seekers and international acts like Stevie Nicks and Lionel Richie, he released collaborative albums including with Tom Jones on Together in Concert (2005) and Olivia Newton John, including Highlights from The Main Event (1998; also with Anthony Warlow), Two Strong Hearts Live (2015), and Friends for Christmas (2016).