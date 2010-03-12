BenedictumFormed 2005
Benedictum
2005
Benedictum Biography (Wikipedia)
Benedictum is an American heavy metal band formed in 2005 in San Diego, California that now resides in Phoenix, Arizona. Their current line-up consists of vocalist Veronica Freeman, guitarist Pete Wells, bassist Aric Avina, and drummer Rikard Stjernquist. Since their formation the band released three studio albums, debuting with Uncreation in 2006, followed by Seasons of Tragedy in 2008, both through Madrid, Spain-based label Locomotive Music, before signing with Italian label Frontiers Records for their third album, Dominion, issued in 2011.
Their fourth album Obey was released on Frontiers Records in Europe on November 29, 2013 and in the U.S. on December 3, 2013.
